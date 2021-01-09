Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 24.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Oracle by 94.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

