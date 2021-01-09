Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

CADNF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

