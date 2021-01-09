CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CBZ opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

