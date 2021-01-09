C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.60

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $211.60 and traded as high as $249.50. C&C Group plc (CCR.L) shares last traded at $246.50, with a volume of 850,008 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £767.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.40.

In other C&C Group plc (CCR.L) news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46). Also, insider Andrea Pozzi sold 2,104 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £3,639.92 ($4,755.58).

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

