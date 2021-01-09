Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.