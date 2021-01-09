Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.10.

CELH stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 836.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

