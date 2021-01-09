Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.35. 7,956,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,234,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.17.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

