Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to $10.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $7.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,551,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

