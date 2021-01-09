ChainX Price Tops $4.47 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and $4.85 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00010950 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.