Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

