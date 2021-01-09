ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.97 Million

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $37.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.71 million to $38.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $142.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.47 million to $143.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.17 million to $152.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 314,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.