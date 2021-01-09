Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $690.00 at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $634.38 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.62 and its 200-day moving average is $609.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.