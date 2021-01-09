Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

CLDT stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

