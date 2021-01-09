Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.56. Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

