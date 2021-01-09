Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $22.00. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2,860 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

