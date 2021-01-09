Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $1,039,402.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

