Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,346,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chimerix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chimerix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chimerix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.