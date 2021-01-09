China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.73

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 6852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

