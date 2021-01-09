China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $25.23. China Telecom shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 22,506 shares traded.

CHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Telecom by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Telecom by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

