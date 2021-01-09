Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. 23,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

