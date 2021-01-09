Christopher M. Miller Sells 2,344 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CORE opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.