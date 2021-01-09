Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.0674 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $78,914.85 and approximately $54.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

