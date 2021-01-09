CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHSCP opened at $29.54 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.