CIBC Raises Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$52.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

AIF opened at C$48.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 118.83. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

