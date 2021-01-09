Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ciena continues to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The fundamental drivers of its business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. Ciena has the largest optical research and development investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It also has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in orders due to the pandemic, which is expected to hurt revenues for a few quarters. The company expects challenging market conditions to persist in the near term. Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services.”

Get Ciena alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.53.

CIEN opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.