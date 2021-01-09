Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 3,388,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,896. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.