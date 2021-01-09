Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

