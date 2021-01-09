Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPXGF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 19,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

