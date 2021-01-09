Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 551.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

