Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.