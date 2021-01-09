Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 53,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.