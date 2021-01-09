CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

