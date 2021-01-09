Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

