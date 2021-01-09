Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after buying an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.