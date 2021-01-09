Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.