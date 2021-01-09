Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,378.76

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,378.76 and traded as high as $2,905.89. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) shares last traded at $2,850.00, with a volume of 32,482 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £866.40 million and a P/E ratio of -75.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,611.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,378.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 5,000 shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

