Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CLNE opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 583,351 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.