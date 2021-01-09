CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 14.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price rose 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.39. Approximately 5,580,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,706,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

CLSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.