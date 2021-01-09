Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

