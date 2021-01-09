Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

