Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.90. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 95,086 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

