Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Friday. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

