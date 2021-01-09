CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

