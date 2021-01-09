CNX Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,469 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,867 call options.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 214,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

