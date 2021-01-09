Cobinhood (COB) Market Cap Achieves $167,073.24

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $167,073.24 and $17,989.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Cobinhood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00278668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.43 or 0.02828688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (COB) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

