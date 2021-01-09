Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. 42,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COGNY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogna Educação from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Cogna Educação Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

