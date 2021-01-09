Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.38

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.38 and traded as high as $74.95. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 111,408 shares.

CNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 177,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

