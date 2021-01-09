Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.75 Million

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report sales of $310.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $312.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $7,136,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

