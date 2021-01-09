Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 428,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

