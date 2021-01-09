CoinFi (COFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,332.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $204,660.67 and approximately $36,332.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

